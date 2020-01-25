LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old Indiana boy died Thursday after police say he was accidentally shot earlier this week.
According to a report by Fox 59, the incident took place on Jan. 19 in the 1200 block of East Zinnia Drive in Bloomington. A preliminary investigation by detectives found that a 36-year-old man with a handgun concealed in the small of his back was play-wrestling on a bed with his 4-year-old son.
While the two boys were playing, the gun fell from the father's person and a shot was fired, hitting both the father and the 4-year-old in the head, according to police.
The child was critically injured and taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital before being flown to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. He was identified as Tripp Shaw.
The father was expected to recover from his injuries, police said.
Previous:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.