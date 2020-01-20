LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and WXIN) -- A 4-year-old Bloomington, Indiana, boy is in critical condition after he play-wrestled with his father, causing a gun to accidentally discharge, striking both the boy and the father in the head.
Police said the boy and his father were play-wrestling on a bed Sunday in their home in southern Bloomington when a handgun the man had on the small of his back fell, causing an accidental discharge, striking both in the head.
The boy was lifelined to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and remained in critical care, according to a story by WXIN. The father was lifelined to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis and is expected to recover, according to police.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the specifics of how the firearm discharged.
