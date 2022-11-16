LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health confirmed the first death of an Indiana resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor on Wednesday.
The person had multiple other health conditions that contributed to the death, according to a news release. The department of health didn't provide any additional information about the patient due to privacy laws.
"Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. "Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated."
Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.
According to the CDC, the monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.
Indiana Department of Health said monkeypox symptoms usually start within 21 days of exposure to the virus. The most reported symptom is a rash, but other people have flu-like symptoms prior to the rash. The rash typically lasts two to four weeks.
People are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed, according to a news release. Most people recover from monkeypox without any serious complications or need for medical treatment.
But, people living with a condition that weakens the immune system, like untreated HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, an organ transplant or another immune deficiency disorder, may have more serious complications, according to a news release.
Indiana has reported 264 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state since June 17. Most of the cases have occurred in men between the ages of 18 to 39.
To learn more about monkeypox, visit https://monkeypox.health.in.gov. Anyone who has symptoms is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.
