JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Attorney General's Office said it was able to get back more than $3 million in unemployment benefits taken by scammers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money was primarily taken by scammers who were able to obtain social security numbers on the dark web, Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a news release.
According to the office, scammers were funneling money collected through banks. The AG's office said it worked "in good faith" with the bank to recover the funds. On institution, Green Dot Bank, held approximately $3.15 million of the recovered money.
"Unfortunately, that's something we see a lot of," Deputy Attorney General Todd Millikan said. "This was an opportunity through unemployment benefits to take advantage. It's a charge to people to be weary of those scammers who are out there looking to take advantage in opportunities like this."
The attorney general's office would not confirm if it was investigating any specific people for crimes relating to the alleged fraud. The money was returned to the Indiana Office of Workforce Development.
