LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man who was last seen at an area casino.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Robert Eaton Jr. was last seen on Feb. 20 at Caesar's Casino in Elizabeth, Indiana. Authorities said at that time, he was wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket and a black "under coat."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 812-738-2195 or the Harrison County Tip Line at 812-738-TIPP (8477).
