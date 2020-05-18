LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- County fairs can be held in Indiana starting in July — so long as they meet pandemic guidelines, including social distancing, screening workers and disinfecting high traffic areas.
Purdue Extension said the fairs can begin after the Purdue University restrictions on face-to-face events ends June 30.
“County 4-H fairs may begin on July 4, if local health officials confirm the county has reached stage five in the Indiana Back on Track plan,” Purdue Extension said in a news release.
“Fairs must adhere to social distancing guidelines, screen employees and volunteers working on behalf of Purdue Extension daily, and follow industry best practices regarding disinfecting high traffic areas and offering hand sanitizer and cleaning stations to employees and guests,” the university said.
The extension service said people should follow their local county extension social media pages to receive up-to-date information on county fairs.
