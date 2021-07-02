LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With COVID-19 restrictions preventing people from visiting dying loved ones in the hospital, an Indiana family wanted to see change.
When 77-year-old Judy Manor from Jeffersonville died from the virus in January, her family shared their story with WDRB News. Manor's family pushed for a state law that would prevent families from going through a similar situation.
"I kept saying something good will come out of this," Greg Manor, Judy's son, said.
Indiana State Sen. Ron Grooms helped with legislation that will now mandate hospitals to allow patients like Manor to have visitors during public health or other emergencies.
Senate Bill 202 requires visitors to comply with applicable disease control or prevention guidelines issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when visiting a patient.
Grooms was a co-author of the bill enacted in May.
Manor's husband of more than 50 years never got to say goodbye to her, so their two children knew they had to act.
The Manors say that at least everyone in Indiana can hold their loved one's hands when they couldn't. They hope other states will pass similar legislation.
