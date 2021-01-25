LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Married for 58 years. Together since high school.
But Bob and Judy Manor couldn’t be together as Judy struggled with COVID-19. The rule is clear at hospitals across the country amid the pandemic: No visitors.
And sadly, she died after a week in the hospital.
The Manors lived their entire lives in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Judy Manor spent 35 years working as a secretary for Spring Hill Elementary School. She always knew the kids who needed shoes and managed to buy pairs for them.
"She’s the one person, if I need someone, she’s always there, and I couldn’t be there for her," said Judy’s only daughter, Kimberly Manor. "Even though you know you’re not going to be able to be there with them, until you live it, you just have no idea."
The Manors' other child, Greg Manor, can't stop thinking about his dad not being able to hold his mother's hand.
"My dad, he would’ve run through that wall to get to her," he said. "They wouldn’t even let him in the hospital, and so he just sat in the parking lot to be close to her as he could."
Judy Manor died Jan. 4 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the hospital's policy said visitors are restricted "to ensure the safety of our patients, their families and staff. ... COVID-19 patients cannot have in-person visits, but staff help facilitate virtual visits with family and friends."
The Manors had a couple virtual visits with Judy until she wasn’t strong enough to do them. Now, the family has contacted their state senator to help change the restrictions.
Kimberly Manor can’t understand why at least one or two close relatives can’t be tested for the virus and wear protection equipment so they can visit their dying loved ones.
"I mean, all sorts of things are happening in the world, and you can’t be with your loved one when they’re dying or sick?" she said. "Something needs to change."
A post Kimberly Manor made to her Facebook page about her mother dying alone has generated a lot of response.
"So many people have reached out to me that say, 'I read your letter, and it’s like my life,'" she said. "You know it’s happening to them, and it’s just horrible. It’s barbaric. I mean, it really is."
Kimberly and Greg Manor will keep up the fight to change the no-visitors policy. They also have another major task: keeping their father’s spirits up after losing the love of his life.
"She did not deserve it," Kimberly Manor said. "She’s the best person. She just did not deserve to die alone."
