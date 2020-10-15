LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said Thursday, a day after the state health commissioner announced she had become infected.
According to the governor's office, Holcomb and some of his staff members got negative results for the coronavirus after undergoing two types of tests, Abbott rapid tests and nasopharyngeal PCR tests.
Holcomb has advocated for the use of face masks to slow the coronavirus spread but has resisted calls to reimpose tougher business and crowd-size restrictions as the state has seen recent sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new infections.
Holcomb, 52, wore a face mask during an online briefing with reporters from his Statehouse office for the first time on Wednesday. He said he would be undergoing a coronavirus test later Wednesday and planned to quarantine at the governor's residence until he had the results.
The state's health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, announced Wednesday that she, an adult daughter and her 23-month-old grandson tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. Box said she didn't yet have any symptoms, while her daughter and grandson have mild symptoms, and believed the infections stemmed from her grandson's home day care site. Box and her family are quarantining for 14 days.
"Janet and I are wishing Dr. Box and her family a speedy recovery," Gov. Holcomb said in a statement. "The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing."
