LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Indiana National Guard are helping to prepare Camp Atterbury for Afghan evacuees.
According to a news release, Guard Reservists volunteered to catalog and sort hundreds of boxes of clothes, personal hygiene items and other supplies. Soldiers spent hundreds of hours sifting through donations, taking inventory and sending supplies.
Indiana Guard Reserve chief of staff Col. Andrew Fitzgerald, said it's from years of training.
“After observing the IGR in action, I’m extremely proud of the effort and hard work that has been performed to ensure that this mission a success and exceeds expectations,” Fitzgerald said in a news release. “It is clearly obvious that the IGR is a mission multiplier."
The mission at the camp near Edinburgh is expected to continue through the end of 2021.
