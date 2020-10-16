JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to have a third party review the state police and law enforcement academy to promote justice reform and equality.
Holcomb, a Republican, and his challengers in the upcoming gubernatorial election, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, discussed their justice reform plans Friday with FOX 59.
Holcomb said his plan also includes a public disparity data portal and a chief equity inclusion and opportunity officer.
“We’ve narrowed that down to about a handful,” said Holcomb. I would say about in the next couple to a few weeks I’ll make the ultimate decision and that person comes in and they oversee everything.”
Myers said he doesn't see the need for a point person on diversity and inclusion.
“Why? Because everybody I appoint in the jobs for the state of Indiana will have that as their responsibly in the agency that they run,” he said.
Myers said he also would make sure police get implicit bias training and understand the communities they serve.
He also partially supports the legalization of marijuana, something Holcomb has yet to support and Rainwater fully supports.
“Decriminalization for simple possession and legalization for medical purposes," Myers said. "I’m not ready to take the leap on recreational purposes. I think there are still too many unknowns."
All three candidates support statewide body cameras for police officers in Indiana.
