LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday she is "cautiously optimistic" about COVID-19 trends but wants to see more results in the wake of new reopenings across the state.
Indiana has moved into its latest phase of restarting parts of the economy that were closed or limited in March in an effort to keep the disease from spreading. Last Friday, gyms, YMCAs and fitness studios were allowed to resume operations, as were community pools, campgrounds and gatherings of up to 100 people.
Box said it will take more time to see whether new infections will occur, citing the lag time in the onset of symptoms that can take a week or more. She warned that a "second wave" could happen if people don't use the right precautions as they venture out.
"It's going to depend on the individual responsibility that Hoosiers all over this state take to making sure that we continue to socially distance, that we continue to use good hygiene and that we continue to wear masks so that we can protect those around us," Box said during a briefing in Indianapolis. "And that will really make the difference in the long run."
The state health department reported 370 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's total to 32,437. It has averaged 454 new infections in the past seven days, compared with 549 per day over the previous week, data show.
Even as Indiana has lifted restrictions imposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, dozens of protestors gathered at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis on Monday seeking to have the state fully reopen, WRTV Indianapolis reported.
Asked about the protests, Holcomb said Wednesday he understands that some people have a different opinion on how best to resume businesses and services.
"Some folks are 'full steam ahead, damn the torpedoes,'" Holcomb said. "But I can tell you: When the torpedo strikes and it hits, it takes people down."
"This is a silent spread and it can silently kill -- and we have to understand that folks can be asymptomatic and not know that they're passing this on," he said.
Holcomb said he was appealing to Hoosiers' sense of "civic duty," and "how their liberty can impact someone else's -- and that's the bottom line here. We 're trying to get through this as safe and swift as possible."
The state also disclosed 21 additional deaths from the respiratory illness caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In all, 1,871 Hoosiers have died from the virus, data show, along with 159 probable deaths.
The rate of Indiana residents who have tested positive decreased slightly, to 13.8 percent.
Clark County has had 471 cases and 41 deaths. Floyd County has had 315 cases and 39 deaths.
