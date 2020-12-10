LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Indiana's top lawmakers has tested positive for COVID-19.
Republican House Speaker Todd Huston got his positive results Wednesday and is now isolating at home. He said he only has mild symptoms.
Huston's office said the representative hasn't been at the statehouse in the past week or had recent contact with other legislators or staffers.
Huston, who represents the City of Fishers and a portion of Hamilton County in District 37, advocated for the use of face masks but hasn't supported requiring lawmakers to wear them at the statehouse.
