LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old Indiana man has been arrested after police said he sexually molested a 13-year-old girl when he was 20 years old.
According to online jail records, Tyler Jolly Fisher, of Noblesville, was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on Tuesday night on a charge of child molestation.
The incident took place at a party at a home in the Seymour area in the early morning hours of April 14, according to court documents. Police said the victim, a 13-year-old girl, told investigators that she'd been raped at a party.
She said that for some time prior to the party, she had been exchanging Snapchat messages with Fisher and was invited to a party at a house on April 14.
According to court documents, she said she didn't want to go alone, so she took her friend, another underage girl. Police said she snuck out of the house in the evening, climbing out of the window. She and her friend then met Fisher at a nearby park, where they got into his car and he drove them to his home.
The girl told police that Fisher smelled of alcohol, and she believed he had been drinking.
At the party, the girl said Fisher asked if he could talk to her. He then led her to his bedroom, according to court documents. While inside, she said he pulled off his clothes and her clothes and began committing sexual acts, the probable cause affidavit states. When she resisted, he allegedly put his hands over her mouth and told her to shut up, then eventually putting his hand on her neck.
"(The victim) stated that she was scared and didn't know how to get out of the situation she was in," the probable cause affidavit states. "She stated that she was afraid to say something because she didn't want him to hurt her."
She told police that someone knocked on the door, and he got up and answered it, according to court documents. That's when, police said, she got up, got dressed and left the home. Fisher followed the victim and her friend, saying that he wanted to walk them home. While they were walking, an officer with the Seymour Police Department spotted them and took them home.
Fischer remains in the Jackson County Detention Center on a child molestation charge.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.