LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.
They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier. They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.
Among the victims is Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Logansport is located 35 miles northeast of Lafayette, Indiana.
Heartbroken to learn that Corporal Humberto Sanchez, a Marine from Logansport, was among those lost in yesterday’s attack. He bravely answered the call to serve his nation, and I am both proud of his service and deeply saddened by his loss.— Congressman Jim Baird (@RepJimBaird) August 28, 2021
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement on Saturday asking for Indiana residents to support Sanchez's family.
"I ask all Hoosiers so inclined to send prayers to the family of one of America’s finest, U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez. Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do. In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom," Holcomb said.
"While Janet and I mourn his loss, we hold up his incredible legacy of service above self and vow to honor him in every way we know how."
Maureen & I send our condolences, prayers, and sincerest gratitude to the family of Corporal Humberto Sanchez, who was killed in the attack on Kabul airport helping Americans & allies evacuate the country. Cpl. Sanchez is an American hero & his sacrifice will never be forgotten.— Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) August 28, 2021
The Pentagon said Saturday their remains were being flown to the United States.
Our corporation mourns the loss of US Marine Humberto Sanchez, a graduate of LHS. We’re forever indebted to the service men and women who risk it all to protect others. We will never forget the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take care of each other, Berry Nation.— Logansport Community School Corporation (@LCSC_Berries) August 28, 2021
The other Marines killed in the attack were identified Saturday as Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts; Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California; Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Cpl.; Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.
Also killed were Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.
The U.S. military said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.
This story may be updated.
