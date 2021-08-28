LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pentagon has released the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

They include 11 Marines, one Navy sailor who was assigned to a Marine Corps unit, and an Army Special Forces soldier. They died in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which also killed at least 170 Afghans.

Among the victims is Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. Logansport is located 35 miles northeast of Lafayette, Indiana. 

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement on Saturday asking for Indiana residents to support Sanchez's family. 

"I ask all Hoosiers so inclined to send prayers to the family of one of America’s finest, U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez. Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do. In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom," Holcomb said. 

"While Janet and I mourn his loss, we hold up his incredible legacy of service above self and vow to honor him in every way we know how."

The Pentagon said Saturday their remains were being flown to the United States.

The other Marines killed in the attack were identified Saturday as Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts; Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California; Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Cpl.; Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Also killed were Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

The U.S. military said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Tags