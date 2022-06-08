LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was killed in a fatal dump truck accident on Interstate 64 in Floyd County on Wednesday morning.
Floyd County police officers responded to the crash that involved the dump truck and a GMC pickup truck around 8:45 a.m. near the 120 mile marker, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.
Police believe the dump truck, which was driven by a 35-year-old, rear-ended the GMC truck, causing the truck to go off the road into an embankment.
The driver of the truck, 56-year-old William Brewer, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died, Loop said.
The driver of the dump truck was not taken to the hospital.
As of 12:20 p.m., some lanes remained closed on I-64, according to a spokesman with the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.
First responders are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible, and to expect travel delays.
This story may be updated.
