LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A northern Indiana man came through in a big way for a local business.
Like most businesses, Diner on 12th, in Mishawaka, has seen a big drop in customers. Kate Sergeant, who owns the diner, has had to lay off more than half of her employees.
And things were starting to get even worse, as she was thinking about closing, until she got a letter in the mail. It was a handwritten note with a stimulus check inside.
The letter was from a man who said he wanted to help some of his favorite businesses. It was signed, "a hopeful Hoosier."
"This person made me know that I can do this. I can go on," Sergeant said. "I can open every day. I can get by with shouting out 'Hey, how ya doing?' through the window."
Sergeant said if you can't give money, think about buying something from a small business. Even a cookie can help local restaurants get by.
