LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, Indiana National Guard members are planning to transition out of long-term care facilities throughout the next few months.
"The leadership within the Indiana Department of Health and Indiana National Guard have now developed a strategy for the end of the long-term care mission that will allow service members to return to their civilian employment or to transition to other critical missions," said Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, chief medical officer of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
Rusyniak made the announcement Wednesday at Governor Eric Holcomb's weekly COVID-19 briefing.
"The end of the support will tie directly to the date facilities have their second vaccine clinic," he said.
According to Rusyniak, National Guard members will leave approximately one week after those within a facility receive their second dose of the vaccine.
"The process will begin on Jan. 31 and will continue weekly with over 80% of Indiana National Guard men and women transitioning out of facilities by Feb. 22 and all of them by March 15," he said.
At the conclusion of the announcement, Rusyniak took a moment to thank the men and women for their service.
"I want to personally extend my sincere appreciation to all the soldiers and their families who have supported this mission," he said. "They accepted the call and with honor have served by helping with data entry, by screening staff and visitors as they arrive, by disinfecting high touch areas, helping with water and food delivery, visiting with residents in common areas, and providing support during the vaccine rollout."
Rusyniak did not list specific dates for facilities during the briefing.
