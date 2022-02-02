LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana residents across the state need to prepare for impending winter weather.
In a Wednesday morning news conference, Holcomb said forecasters expect snow in the northern part of the state, with ice just north of the Ohio River. He said it will be Indiana's largest statewide event in at least the last five years.
Normally, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) can move crews around the state to provide assistance where needed. But in this case, INDOT said it's not moving crews because the event is statewide.
State officials said there's no shortage of resources, though, with 1,500 INDOT employees in place. They're asking drivers to stay off the roads, since icy road conditions are also dangerous for the first responder trying to get you.
"We'll do anything to get to you, but we have to be able to," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said. "We've got to be able to. And right now, that's a huge concern for me, whether that be for medicine, food, gas, LP, whatever it might be. So please take care of one another."
Indiana officials are also telling residents to stay in their vehicles if they get stranded.
"I hope everyone understands that whatever this severe weather throws at us we're going to meet and exceed that with all the man power and resources and assets that we have. They're already pre-positioned all over the state," Holcomb said. "From the ohio to Lake Michigan. But again having said that, again this has got to be a partnership with everyone who is out and about, even if you have to be out."
"Snow we can move. Ice we cannot," said INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness. We will do what we can for that ice, but as I mentioned earlier that ice becomes exactly difficult because when it's raining because as soon as we drop the brine the rain washes it away."
INDOT has live snow plow cameras residents can view to get live updates of the road conditions at any time. To view those cameras, click here.
