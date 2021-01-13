LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is now allowing state residents age 70 and older to schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state made the announcement in a news release Wednesday morning. Previously, vaccinations had been open to Hoosiers 80 and older, along with health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
Appointments can be scheduled by CLICKING HERE.
Anyone needing assistance with appointment registration can call 211 or one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging. A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
