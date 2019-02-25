LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana pediatrician accused of child molestation is now facing further charges after more two more accusers have come forward.
According to Fox 59, police in Lebanon, Indiana, which is about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis, say the Boone County prosecutor has filed three more charges against 41-year-old Dr. Jonathon Cavins. The charges include two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of vicarious sexual gratification.
Two more accusers have spoken out against Cavins after he was arrested on Feb. 22. The two accusers are teen males, ages 16 and 14, according to police. The 16-year-old was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.
Investigators interviewed the two teens over the weekend and details provided were similar to information that led to charges being brought against Cavins.
The initial accusation that led to Cavins' arrest involved a 12-year-old boy, who said Cavins fondled him during a Feb. 4 exam. Cavins was arrested Friday and taken to the Boone County Jail. He's being held without bond.
Authorities say the incidents took place at Witham Health Services, where Cavins was employed, but he has since been fired.
Witham Health Services released the following statement:
"We are shocked and troubled by the additional allegations of misconduct being made against Dr. Jonathon Cavins. We take this matter very seriously and Dr. Cavins is no longer employed here. Our top priority is the health and safety of our patients and we encourage anyone with information that might be useful in this case to contact the Lebanon Police Department.
We will continue our own internal investigation into this matter and we will also continue to cooperate fully with all involved agencies."
Authorities are asking the parents of children who were Cavins' patients to speak to their children about anything "unusual or uncomfortable" that may have happened during an exam.
Parents concerned about their child's interactions with Cavins are asked to call Lebanon Police.
