LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana pediatrician has been arrested after authorities say he molested a 12-year-old boy during a physical exam.
According to Fox59, Dr. Jonathan Cavins was arrested on Friday.
Police in Lebanon, which is about 30 miles northwest of Indianapolis, say an incident between Cavins and the boy was reported on Feb. 7, and that it happened on Feb. 4. Authorities say Cavins "fondled" the boy's private area.
According to police, the exam took place at the Witham Health Services Pediatrics suite.
Police searched Cavins' personal office and exam room. Evidence was found that was consistent with the victim's statement. Authorities say the way that Cavin's allegedly touched the boy was not consistent with a regular physical exam.
Officials say Witham Health Services has cooperated with the investigation.
Witham Health Services released the following statement saying that Cavins is no longer an employee:
“We regret to inform the community that Dr. Jonathon Cavins has been arrested and is under investigation for alleged misconduct. Dr. Cavins is no longer employed by Witham. Witham’s top priority is the health and safety of our patients. We are taking this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with all involved agencies. Patients of Dr. Cavins will be seen by other Witham physicians who will do whatever is necessary to maintain the continuum of care for all our patients.”
Cavins was also a fifth-grade volunteer coach at Granville Wells Elementary School during the winter of 2016-17.
Western Boone Superintendent Rob Ramey said, "Administrators for the Western Boone County Community School Corporation are aware of the charges that have been filed against Dr. Cavins. WBCCSC is not aware of any connection between these allegations and any student or staff member at Western Boone.”
Cavins is being held at the Boone County Jail on a charge of child molestation.
