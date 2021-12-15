LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is getting $500 million from the American Rescue Plan.
It's all going to construction and infrastructure. Some grants are going toward new houses, businesses and parks.
The ultimate goal is attracting visitors, new residents and businesses.
"When you look at our economy, the two largest sectors by far are advanced manufacturing and health and life science," Evansville Regional Economic Partnership President Greg Wathen said. "And you need robotics for both."
Counties divided themselves into 17 regions to apply for grants, up to $50 million each. The state economic development corporation will make sure communities are following federal requirements for the grants.
"We're surrounded by 11 different counties and so each of those counties has at least one major second class or third class city in it and those are the hearts of those individual communities and counties," Michael Galbraith, Administrator at Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.