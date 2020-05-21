LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fitness studios, gyms and YMCAs in Indiana are allowed to operate again beginning Friday — though they will have to follow strict guidelines.
Community pools and campgrounds also will be given the go-ahead. And Hoosiers also can again engage in recreational sports such as basketball, tennis, soccer and baseball — but contact sports are still prohibited.
To view guidelines for each of the industries reopening, click here.
