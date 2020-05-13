LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The YMCA has announced the dates of its four-phase reopening of branches in Louisville and southern Indiana.
The Clark County and Floyd County branches in Indiana are expected to reopen for workouts on May 26.
On June 1, the Chestnut Street, Downtown Louisville, Northeast, Norton Commons, Oldham County, Southeast and Southwest locations will reopen.
Group fitness classes and the YMCA's Kids' Club will not be available during this first reopening phase, according to a news release. Members should bring their own towel, water, lock and yoga mat, officials said.
