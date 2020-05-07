LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might see people wearing masks when working out at the YMCA when it reopens.
YMCA of Greater Louisville is making some changes to keep people safe when it reopens. The Y says touch-free check-in will be available using your phone or key tag to scan in.
Wellness centers, indoor tracks, and lap pools will be open, with social distancing. Cloth face coverings or masks are recommended for members. Staff members will receive a temperature check before each shift begins, and will be asked to wear masks and gloves.
The Y is also reducing its hours to allow for daily, after-hours facility-wide cleaning. Signs and markers are also being installed around each facility to remind people about disinfecting equipment and social distancing.
Members are being asked to bring their own towels, yoga mat, locks for a locker, water, coffee, etc. during the reopening period. Access to towel services, lock exchanges and vending will be unavailable to reduce touch points.
During Phase 1 of the initial reopening period, YMCA locations will be open to members 10 years and older (with an adult). Guests and Nationwide members will not be permitted at this time.
The following services won't be available at first: climbing walls, Kids' Club and Kids' Club playgrounds, steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, gymnasiums for pickleball or basketball, racquetball courts, towel service, lock exchanges, coffee service, water fountains and vending areas.
Family, senior, small group, and one-on-one programs will not be available in the first phase of reopening.
A re-opening date has not been set. For additional updates visit the YMCA of Greater Louisville website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.