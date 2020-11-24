LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is reporting an additional 103 deaths and more than 5,700 new cases of COVID-19.
The Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday that 5,702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 306,538 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.
An additional 103 people are reported to have died from complications of the virus. That puts the death toll at 5,169 people in Indiana who have died since Feb. 26.
Indiana's hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients pushed to yet another new high over the weekend as health care leaders warn about hospitals around the state being overwhelmed by the ongoing surge in severe infections.
The seven day positivity rate statewide is at 11.4% for the week ending Nov. 17. In southern Indiana, the positivity rate in Floyd County is at 8.8%, Harrison County is at 8.1, Clark County is at 11.9%, Scott County is at 11.5% and Washington County is at 14.2%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
