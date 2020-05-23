LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 30,901.
The Indiana State Health Department said 21 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,812. The department also reported another 152 "probable deaths" reported "based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record."
To date, 214,933 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 208,561 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 450 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 311 to date.
