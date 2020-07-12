LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 560 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 51,612.
The Indiana State Health Department said four more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,567. To date, 564,647 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 558,146 on Saturday, July 11.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 711 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 414.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
