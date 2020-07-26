LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 860 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 62,372.
The Indiana State Health Department said eight more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,706. To date, 701,311 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 690,274 on Saturday, July 25.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 912 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 577.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
