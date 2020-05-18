LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana has reported its first case of MIS-C, a new children's illness linked to the novel coronavirus.
State health commissioner Dr. Kris Box confirmed the case but provided no specific details about the person diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which she called a "very serious condition."
The illness is similar to Kawasaki disease, she said, and involves patients under 21 who have fever, inflammation and evidence of "clinically severe illness involving multiple organ systems that requires hospitalizations."
As the COVID-19 spreads, other cities around the world are experiencing cases of MIS-C. Box said New York has reported more than 150 cases, she said.
Indiana officials are asking hospitals to report suspected cases of the illness.
"We also need parents to watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if the child appears more seriously ill," Box said during a briefing in Indianapolis.
She added that "a large number" of children probably have had COVID-19 but did not get seriously ill.
Indiana reported 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 28,255.
The Indiana State Health Department said 14 more people have died from the coronavirus-caused disease, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,621.
Another 144 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 183,912 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 177,243 on Sunday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 107. Officials confirm 18 new cases in Clark County.
