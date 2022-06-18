LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials have reported the first probable case of monkeypox in the state.
Indiana health officials did not reveal where the patient is in Indiana, but said on Saturday that they are isolated. Health officials are working to contact anyone who has been in contact with the sick patient.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box said the risk of the monkeypox infection spreading among the public remains "extremely low."
“Monkeypox is rare and does not easily spread through brief casual contact," she said. "Please continue to take the same steps you do to protect against any infection, including washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and check with a healthcare provider if you have any new signs or symptoms."
The rare disease can be spread through skin-to-skin contact, monkeypox sores, but also any contaminated items like bedding or clothing. It can also be spread through respiratory droplets.
Health officials say symptoms usually start five to 21 days after exposure. Monkeypox typically starts with a fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and exhaustion.
Within one to three days after a fever, those with monkeypox usually develop a rash, that often begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.
Monkeypox typically lasts for two to four weeks, and people are considered infectious until all of their scabs have fallen off.
According to the CDC, there are currently 113 monkeypox cases across 21 states. There are currently no known cases in Kentucky.
