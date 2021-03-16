LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers 45 and over can soon sign up to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.
The Indiana State Department of Health made the announcement in a news release early Tuesday morning. That means an additional 415,640 Hoosiers are now eligible for the shot.
Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available, according to the release. Appointments for the newly eligible will be available in the coming weeks.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location. Residents without online access who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Help is also available at nearly 70 libraries around the state.
Last weekend thousands of people received the 1-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at a mass vaccination clinic at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.