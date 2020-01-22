LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting isn't just for games and races anymore.
Indiana sportsbooks are now allowing people to place bets on the Academy Awards.
Right now, it's not clear which sportsbooks will allow it or how many categories you'll be able to bet on.
But you'll likely be able to place bets on at least the six big categories including best picture, actor, actress, director, supporting actor and supporting actress.
Indiana joins New Jersey as the only two states offering movie buffs the chance to win big in the Oscars.
