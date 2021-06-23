LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a man was shot to death after a fight at a home.
It happened Tuesday at about 4 a.m. on North John Deere Road, near Dupont.
Someone called 911 and said shots were fired at the home.
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Indiana arrived and found a man shot to death in the yard.
His name has not been released.
No arrests have been made, but detectives believe the shooting was not random and say there is not a threat to the public.
