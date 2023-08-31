SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after a SWAT officer shot a woman in Sellersburg.
The incident started in the 200 block of Liam Noble Circle in Sellersburg around 10 o'clock Wednesday night. That's off Highway 60 between St. Joe Road and Poindexter Lane.
ISP is investigating after officers shot a woman, putting her in the hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/Do5ZK1TyGL— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) August 31, 2023
Sgt. Carey Huls from the ISP post in Sellersburg said a neighbor called 911 after hearing gunshots.
Officers arrived at the scene and heard more gunshots. They later determined that the homeowner -- a woman in her 50s -- was inside the home armed with a weapon.
Property tax records identify her as Lori Carpenter.
Police said they tried to get her to come out when officers saw her in the garage but she shut the door on them.
Officers continued to try and negotiate with Carpenter. ISP said it later used a drone and saw her on the back deck with a handgun. A regional SWAT team was called to the scene as negotiations continued. Negotiators tried a variety of methods to communicate with the woman, including a loudspeaker, telephones and a drone-mounted camera.
When negotiators were unable to reach the suspect SWAT officers announced they were coming in, but "the suspect fired through the door at the officers. At least one officer from the SWAT Team returned fire and struck the suspect."
Carpenter was taken to UofL Hospital where she underwent surgery. Her condition is listed as critical, but she's expected to survive.
Huls said investigators will be searching the area to see if any residences were struck by gunfire during the standoff.
"Most of the shots were on the back side of the house," Huls said. "There are houses back in that direction but it's not within the subdivision itself. So it's kind of the back side, the back road of the subdivision. There is some space back there. But it's still possible that those rounds could have struck another residence or something. So we'll have to do a more thorough investigation once we have the light."
Police believe Carpenter was using alcohol.
ISP said there was a teenager in the home early on, but left when shots were first fired.
ISP continues to investigate.
According to court records, Carpenter is charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.