LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While serving an arrest warrant Monday morning, Indiana State Police found psychedelic mushrooms, meth, marijuana and legend drugs inside an Indiana home.
Indiana State Police said troopers went to a home on Park Avenue in Oaktown to execute an arrest warrant for Nicole Benson around 9 a.m., who was facing felony theft charges. When police entered the home to arrest Benson, they said they saw a meth pipe in plain sight.
After a search of the home, police recovered 76 grams of meth, 9.6 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and dozens of various legend drugs, according to a news release.
Benson and her boyfriend, Stanley Eck, who was also home at the time, are now facing a slew of drug charges.
