LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If someone calls you claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, beware.
Indiana State Police in Sellersburg says a victim got that phone call from someone who falsely claimed to be with the Social Security Administration.
"The victim said the caller was alerting them that their Social Security was being suspended due to fraudulent activity in Texas and that they would soon receive a phone call from the Indiana State Police in regards to the investigation," a news release from ISP warns. "The caller even provided the 765 area code number that would later call and request further information about the Social Security account."
Police say the victim gave the caller their Social Security number, and eventually got a call from someone falsely claiming to be a detective with the Indiana State Police Department.
"Please remember, neither the Social Security Administration, the IRS, nor the Indiana State Police will ever call requesting personal information via the phone, text or email," the news release states. "If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Social Security, or any federal or state agency who asks for personal or financial information, hang up. The Social Security Administration advises reporting suspected fraudulent calls to the Office of Inspector General at OIG.SSA.GOV."
The Indiana State Police also reminded residents not to provide information over the phone involving their personal identity, Social Security Number, bank accounts or credit cards.
