LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's Task Force 1 is now heading home after assisting with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana.

A team of 45 firefighters, police officers and civilians from all over Indiana deployed last Friday.

They took a wide range of equipment with them, including boats and a tractor.

The team helped search neighborhoods to ensure that all residents were healthy and had basic needs, like water.

