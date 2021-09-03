LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's Task Force 1 is now heading home after assisting with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana.
A team of 45 firefighters, police officers and civilians from all over Indiana deployed last Friday.
Members of IN Task Force 1 conduct secondary searches in Jefferson Parish LA today assuring all residents are accounted healthy and have basic needs such as water. #HurricaneIda #FEMA #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/YGNErv0UXK— Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) August 31, 2021
They took a wide range of equipment with them, including boats and a tractor.
The team helped search neighborhoods to ensure that all residents were healthy and had basic needs, like water.
