LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana has partnered with a local nonprofit to place overdose reversal kit boxes in every county across the state.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hopes the partnership with Overdose Lifeline, Inc. will help address the drug epidemic in the state, which has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
The organization plans to place 215 NaloxBox across the states, with at least one box in each county. Each NaloxBox will have six to eight doses of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, a medication approved to reverse an overdose by opioids.
The acrylic boxes will be mounted outside businesses and community centers and will be available 24 hours a day.
The Indiana nonprofit was able to purchase the kits for $58,200 through federal and state funds.
“NaloxBoxes are just one innovative strategy we’re using to support Hoosiers with substance use disorders," said Jennifer Sullivan, the secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. "By normalizing access to this overdose reversal tool, we’re reducing the stigma often associated with opioid overdose."
Any businesses or facilities who are interested in a NaloxBox are asked to contact Justin Phillips, the founder of Overdose Lifeline, Inc. at justin@overdoselifeline.org.
First responders, families, caregivers and other individuals who would like to receive a supply of naloxone can register by clicking here.
