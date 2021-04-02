LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University students will have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccination on campus.
IU announced that vaccine appointments will be for students, faculty and staff, separate of the appointments available through the state hosted at Assembly Hall.
IU Bloomington and IUPUI campus communities will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine without having to go through the state's system to register.
"I think blocking off for students and faculty is a really great idea because it makes it more accessible to us," Maggie Mulligan, a sophomore, said. "A lot of times students think it's kind of out of reach."
Emails will be sent to students to outline the process.
The first doses are expected to be distributed in the next two weeks.
