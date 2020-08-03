LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman said she is getting about 100 phone calls per day because her number is mistakenly listed online for COVID-19 testing.
Cheryl O’Brien, of Greenwood, said she has stopped answering calls from numbers she doesn’t recognize, but initially tried to be helpful.
“Everybody that I talked to said, ‘I want to make an appointment for my COVID-19 test,’" she said. "I said, ‘You have the wrong number. You have a personal phone number,’ and they said, ‘We’re calling Walgreens on Washington Street,’ and I said, ‘There is no Walgreens on Washington Street.’”
At 3205 E. Washington St., on the corner of Lasalle Street, there’s the faded outline of the Walgreens logo on the exterior wall of the abandoned store and signage all around advertising daily COVID-19 testing around back, according to a story by Fox59.
And if you search the web for COVID-19 drive thru testing, a photograph of the former store, a map and O’Brien’s personal phone number are on the Walgreens site.
“I get texts from people that want to get that COVID test because they’re anticipating they have it,” sympathized O’Brien, “They’ve been in contact with other people, and I can’t respond to them because I have no way of saying, ‘I can’t make an appointment for you.’”
When she still answered her phone, O’Brien would provide a community service directing callers to another drive-thru testing site, but no more. She’s taken to blocking calls and text messages from people she doesn’t know and fears Walgreens’ website mistake is going to blow up her cell phone bill and limited plan this summer.
“Absolutely, and I can only guess it’s going to be $400 this month,” she said, “from all these phone calls. My daughter pays my phone bill, and she already told me she’s not going to do it this month so we’re anticipating this, we don’t know for sure.”
O’Brien said Walgreens’ customer service representatives have told her they cannot remove her phone number from the website.
Walgreens did not respond to an email from Fox59.
