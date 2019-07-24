LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jennings County, Ind., woman is accused of stealing another woman's dentures and wearing them to a meeting with her probation officer, according to the sheriff's office.
Joanne Childers is accused of stealing another woman's dentures from the Country Squire Lakes area Monday. The victim told the sheriff's office that Childers stole the teeth.
The same morning, Childers met with her probation officer and "had worn teeth that were clearly not hers," according to a Facebook post from the Jennings County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday morning, deputies went to Childers house and found the dentures in "plain view." The dentures also had the victim's name on them, according to investigators.
Childers is facing charges of theft.
