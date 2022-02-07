LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts acquired one of Muhammad Ali's walkout robes.
Jim Irsay now has the white terry cloth robe that Ali wore the first time he appeared in the ring with his new name in 1965.
The robe, which has "Muhammad Ali" embroidered in red on the back, was Ali's walkout robe in his rematch with Sonny Liston in Lewiston, Maine. The robe went up for auction in January, with bids starting at $180,000.
The fight ended in a first-round knockout by Ali and was part of the iconic photograph by Neil Leifer.
Just added to @IrsayCollection —-Muhammad Ali’s walkout robe from his 1965 rematch with Sonny Liston. When he wore the robe – which boasts “MUHAMMAD ALI” in bright red – it was the first time he appeared in the ring wearing the name that soon would be known around the world!👍❤️— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 6, 2022
“Anything used in the ring by ‘The Greatest’ is special," Isray said. "But this robe represents a pivotal moment in his career when he was criticized for standing up for religious freedom and against racism and bigotry. I can’t think of anything more important then or today, and I’m proud to add this piece to my collection."
Irsay has a large pop culture and American history collection, with items that have been displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the U.S. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Indiana State Museum.
