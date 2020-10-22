LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis resident's Halloween decorations are getting global attention for the way she has summed up 2020.
The display from homeowner Nancy Lynch shows a cartoon dog sitting in a burning home. Above the window, Lynch hung the phrase, "This is fine," which is often used ironically in memes.
For many across the world, the scene has captured 2020 perfectly.
Lynch said she hoped the display would make people chuckle.
"I had no idea it would make people giggle all over the world," she said.
She said she hoped laughter would help everyone in this crazy year.
"It means, 'You know what? Everything has gone crazy, and we can't control it, and we might as well just say it's fine because we can't do anything about it,'" she said
Lynch said her son came up with the idea, according to a story by FOX59.
"I looked it up online, and went, 'Oh my God that's perfect!'" she said.
Lynch said the family's home usually sees 1,500 trick-or-treaters on Halloween, though this year will be subdued by the pandemic, which has prompted many events to be canceled.
But many people are stopping by to get a good look at the window display.
Lynch frequently sees people taking photos of the scene, and she has been getting messages from across the country from people who've seen the photos show up on social media.
