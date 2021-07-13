LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released new video Monday from a shootout with officers and a suspect that occurred May 29, FOX59 reported.
The shooting ended with five people wounded, including a police officer.
According to police, Keith Allender, 21, fired at his neighbors seemingly unprovoked in the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive in north Indianapolis. Police found a 61-year-old woman and 38-year-old man with gunshots wounds.
Police believe the woman shot was inside a vehicle with a toddler during the incident.
The woman who was shot drove away in her vehicle, but police believe a 55-year-old woman trying to help the wounded victim was also shot by Allender.
IMPD said Allender then fired shots while driving, hitting three vehicles in the 3500 block of West 62nd Street.
Police found Allender, and he fled his vehicle, firing shots at officers.
Gunfire was exchanged between Allender and five officers. IMPD officer Elizabeth Iversen was hit multiple times but was later released from the hospital.
Allender was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot.
He was charged with 23 felony counts, including aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and four counts of attempted murder.
