LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year after Indiana's hands-free driving law went into effect, state police are rolling out a new initiative to remind people to keep their eyes up and their phones down.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Police posts around the state teamed up with trucking companies to highlight the dangers of distracted and aggressive driving.
In Sellersburg, troopers got onboard a semi-truck driven by Sodrel Truck Lines, then hit the roads, followed by several troopers in patrol vehicles.
Once on the road, troopers in the semi that spotted a road violation radioed out and the nearest trooper would then pull the driver over.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the higher vantage point allows troopers to see things they may otherwise miss.
"We all see people on the road way but the trucker can typically see more and see them on that point easier, even if they're just holding it in their hand on their lap. They see a lot from that cab. Also, they see people that cut too close to them, that break too hard in front of a semi truck, don't give them enough space like they need," said Huls.
President of Sodrel Truck Lines John McCue said his company was excited for the opportunity to help police make the roads safer.
"We've been rear-ended by people on their cell phones, rear-ending a trailer and they're not forgiving. Unfortunately, generally there is someone getting harmed," said McCue.
McCue said the majority of their trucks are equipped with cameras that capture instances of distracted driving on a daily basis.
"We really hope that by partnering with ISP we can bring awareness and get people talking a lot more that you know when you're driving, it's serious. You need to be responsible and you need to be focused," said McCue.
"Anytime you take your eye off that road and on your phone even if it's only for about 5 seconds, you've traveled the length of a football field," said Huls.
Indiana adopted a hands-free driving law in July 2020.
From July 1st 2019 through June 30th of 2020, ISP issued 64 tickets and 144 warnings.
From July 1st 2020 through June 30th of 2021, ISP handed out 707 tickets and 3,256 warnings. In the same time, 5,428 citations and 10,557 warnings were issued across all law enforcement in the state.
To avoid a fine, drivers are allowed to put their phone on speaker or use a Bluetooth function on their car, as long as the phone is not in their hand.
Huls says the July 14 operation in Sellersburg resulted in a total of 13 tickets and 32 warnings, of which 2 tickets and 13 warnings were due to using a hand-held device.
