NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- With the Sherman Minton Bridge gridlocked for renovation, many drivers may not want to hear about more orange cones through Floyd County.
But the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) already has plans in the works.
INDOT is in the early planning stages of adding lanes on Interstate 64, between Cherry Street and U.S. 150 in both directions. The plan would also improve ramps and add lanes to Interstate 265.
INDOT said the project, called Improve 64, aims to improve traffic congestion and safety.
"Added development, increased population along (Interstate) 64, so this is kind of a way to remedy that and improve safety along the corridor as well," said INDOT's Strategic Communications Director Natalie Garrett. "And while we're here adding the travel lanes, we'll rehab the pavement so we're making one pass through and not having to come back later and do more work."
Construction is expected to begin in late 2024. Officials are planning for the project to begin as work on the Sherman Minton Bridge nears completion. INDOT said it is working with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project team to coordinate.
The project is expected to last two years, with construction wrapping up in 2026.
INDOT said drivers can expect short-term closures and detours, likely during off-peak hours. No long-term full closures are expected. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction during peak hours.
"Maybe overnight there might be a ramp closure or lane closure," Garrett said.
INDOT said the project is in the early planning stages and many studies, including noise studies, still need to be completed.
"Design is underway, we're also going through various elements of the environmental part of the project such as looking at the impacts and how do we mitigate those," Garrett said.
The project is being funded by state and federal funding. An exact cost has not been provided yet.
