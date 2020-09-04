LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Friday afternoon, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said.
According to a news release, an officer found the 36-year-old inmate unresponsive in their cell Friday.
"The officer immediately summoned medical personnel who then started lifesaving efforts," Durham said.
The man was then taken to University of Louisville, where he later died.
The man, who is not being named until family is notified, was booked into Metro Corrections on Sept. 2 on a Kentucky parole violation warrant. No other details were immediately provided about him.
Louisville Metro Corrections Chief of Staff Eric Troutman has requested that Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit investigate his death and the jail's "compliance of observation and welfare checks of inmates."
