LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 64 will be closed this weekend in both directions at the Cochran Hill Tunnels, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
The highway is scheduled to close around 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and will not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
During the closure, crews will upgrade lighting in the tunnels to LED lights, along with performing maintenance work.
Westbound drivers will exit at Cannons Lane while eastbound drivers will exit at Grinstead Drive.
There are signs posted for the detours.
The closure is the first of five straight weekends that work will require the roadway to be closed.
